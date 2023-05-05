Jimin's solo debut album FACE is still going strong on the Billboard 200 chart. In April he became the first ever K-pop soloist to top Billboard’s Hot 100 and Artist 100, as well as the first to enter the top 2 of the Billboard 200. Now FACE has been #70 on Billboard 200 chart for its fifth consecutive week. The album also continued to perform well on numerous other Billboard charts this week. BTS’ Jimin Becomes First K-pop Soloist to Spend Three Consecutive Weeks on UK’s Official Singles Chart with ‘Like Crazy’

#BTS's #Jimin Becomes 1st K-Pop Soloist In Billboard 200 History To Spend 5 Weeks In Top 70https://t.co/OxuJLaZ6uK pic.twitter.com/Vxhw9qetmO — Soompi (@soompi) May 5, 2023

