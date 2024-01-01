Make way, Elvis Presley, there's a new chart-topping sensation in town! Taylor Swift has just rewritten the record books by surpassing Presley's reign atop the Billboard 200. Her album "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" has set a new benchmark with an impressive 68 weeks at Number one! That's more weeks on top than the world has continents, and Taylor's musical empire keeps on growing. This week, her album reclaimed its throne, securing Swift's status as the soloist with the most weeks ruling the album chart. Elvis might have been the king, but Taylor's writing her own chart-topping saga now! Taylor Swift Announces Midnights (Til Dawn) and Extended Version Of Snow On The Beach With Lana Del Rey.

Check Billboard 200 Chart:

.@taylorswift13 claims the record for most weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 by a soloist (68) as '1989 (Taylor's Version)' claims a 5th week at #1. pic.twitter.com/XVfailP270 — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) December 31, 2023

