Actor Tom Sizemore is currently in critical condition as the actor had to be hospitalised after suffering a brain aneurysm. Best known for starring in films like Saving Private Ryan and Heat, Sizemore's manager confirmed of the hospitalisation while saying that it's too early know about "recovery" right now. Bruce Willis’ Aphasia Has Progressed Into Frontotemporal Dementia Shares His Family on Social Media.

Check Out the Tweet:

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm https://t.co/1WG51N3pB7pic.twitter.com/m3nCMQ7pq6 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2023

