Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo's post highlighting issues related to Google Meet's audio. Adam D'Angelo said, "At Quora we recently tested switching from Zoom to Google Meet for a week. Google Meet is better in many small ways, but worse in one big way..." He said audio quality, especially the background noise cancellation and echoing, had been the problem that kept the Quora team on Zoom, not Google Meet. Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the issue and said he had not experienced such an issue before. Pichai said, "... we will debug to understand the root cause and fix. Thanks for flagging". Meta Collaborative Reasoner: Meta Introduces New Framework to Enhance Collaborative Reasoning in Language Models and AI Agents.

'We Will Debug to Understand', Sundar Pichai Responded to Quora CEO Over Google Meet Audio Issue

Hey Adam, will follow up offline as haven't experienced this, as @reed notes below it works pretty well in my experience, we will debug to understand the root cause and fix. Thanks for flagging — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)