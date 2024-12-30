Guard D’Angelo Russell is on the move again, with the Los Angeles Lakers trading him for three-point shooter and defensively strong Dorian Finney-Smith. The four-player trade also included Maxwell Lewis, and three second-round picks moving going to the Brooklyn Nets with the addition of Shake Milton. Russell struggled in the NBA 2024-25 season and was heavily criticised. LeBron James: Five Unforgettable Performances From Age-Defying Basketball Megastar.

Los Angeles Lakers Trade D'Angelo Russell For Dorian Finney-Smith

Lakers announce the acquisition of Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from Brooklyn in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and 3 2nd rounders: pic.twitter.com/58s5a4CCo8 — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 29, 2024

