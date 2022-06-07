Zack Snyder's upcoming Rebel Moon is highly anticipated by his fans. Originally a Star Wars pitch, the Justice League director repurposed it into an idea of his own and the project is well underway with its production. In the midst of Netflix Geeked, the director shows off our first look at the alien creature makeup that we can expect from the film. Snyder even revealed that he shot the test footage on his iPhone. Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Drops First Look of His New Netflix Film Starring Djimon Hounsou (View Pic).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Forging ahead. Here’s a recent makeup test I shot on my iPhone. #RebelMoon #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/3DaIlzBpLv — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) June 7, 2022

