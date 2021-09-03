Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, The Rock and Gal Gadot is one of the most anticipated movies currently. The trailer of the film was released yesterday (September 2), and has everyone excited for the release of the film. Hugh Jackman also took to Twitter to review the trailer. Taking Ryan's case, as usual, he tweeted that he is in for any movie that stars Gadot and The Rock.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

I’m in for any movie that stars @GalGadot and @TheRock. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) September 3, 2021

