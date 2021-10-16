Zack Snyder fans are not letting go off their ardent desire to see his vision of DC movie universe, or as they call Snyderverse, restored. Ahead of DC Fandome 2021, they have been trending #RestoreTheSnyderVerse on social media. Whether the studios would listen to them or not, remains to be seen.

Henry Cavill Superman isn't a Bad Thing!

Pinnacle of CBM!

Make This Happen!

You Know the Answer For This!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)