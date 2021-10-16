Zack Snyder fans are not letting go off their ardent desire to see his vision of DC movie universe, or as they call Snyderverse, restored. Ahead of DC Fandome 2021, they have been trending #RestoreTheSnyderVerse on social media. Whether the studios would listen to them or not, remains to be seen.

Henry Cavill Superman isn't a Bad Thing!

Do you want to see more of Henry Cavill Superman ?#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/ZReYylIusH — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) October 16, 2021

Pinnacle of CBM!

We need to see this encounter play out on the big screen. The pinnacle of CBM. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/5l7IVjHnc2 — Ω Ryan Ω #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@Snyder_Cut_240) October 16, 2021

Make This Happen!

You Know the Answer For This!

Do you want a sequel to Zack Snyder's Justice League ?#RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/NEBUKUITEk — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) October 16, 2021

