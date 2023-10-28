Richard Moll has passed away. The actor died at the age of 80. According to reports, Moll passed away peacefully in his home in Big Bear Lake on October 26. However, the cause of death has not been revealed. As for his acting career, he is best known for his portrayal of Bull Shannon, a bailiff, in Night Court from 1984 to 1992. Moll was nominated for a Saturn Award in 1985 for his performance in House. Additionally, he voiced Harvey Dent/Two-Face on The Adventures of Batman & Robin and portrayed Scorpion on Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Gary Wright, ‘Dream Weaver’ Singer, Dies at 80.

Richard Moll No More:

Richard Moll, the 6-foot-8 actor who delighted television audiences with a childlike charm in his role as the bailiff on the NBC sitcom “Night Court,” died on Thursday. He was 80. https://t.co/8p8iDlGBkT — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2023

