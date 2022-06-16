Roald Dahl's classic book Matilda had been adapted into a musical and has been taken in a new direction with a film. Matilda the Musical will be starring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and Alisha Weir and is directed by Matthew Warchus. The movie will be a musical-fantasy film and is set to premiere in December, 2022. What's Love Got To Do With It?: Shekhar Kapur Wraps Shoot of His Next With Oscar-Winning Actress Emma Thompson.

View tweet here:

Meet the exception to the rules. Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and newcomer Alicia Weir star in a brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical premieres this December. pic.twitter.com/TcmWauu7Md — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)