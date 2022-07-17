Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer RRR received fantastic response from movie buffs across the globe. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn too shared his views about the film when a Twitter user shared a clip from the film and said, “@JamesGunn now you gotta watch this movie. RRR on Netflix”. The American filmmaker responded saying, “I did. Totally dug it.” RRR: The Lego Movie Director Christopher Miller Praises SS Rajamouli’s Film.

James Gunn on RRR

I did. Totally dug it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 17, 2022

