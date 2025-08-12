Star Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya won the Cincinnati Open 2025 third-round match against Amanda Anisimova in two straight sets of 7-5 and 6-4. Following the victory, Anna Kalinskaya was seen sharing an adorable moment with her dog Bella, who joined her, celebrating a light moment after the win. Anna Kalinskaya was seen hugging and carrying the dog out after the win in the RO32 match at the Cincinnati Open 2025. A similar adorable moment occurred with Anna Kalinskaya after her victory over Clara Tauson at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025. Anna Kalinskaya’s Dog Runs Out to the Court After Her Victory Over Clara Tauson at Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025, Adorable Video Goes Viral.

Anna Kalinskaya Hugs Her Dog Bella:

