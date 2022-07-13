Sandra Oh congratulated Jung Ho-yeon for her Emmy nomination on her Instagram. The actresses were both nominated for Emmys. Sandra Oh was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series in Killing Eve and Jung Ho-yeon for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in Squid Game. Emmys 2022 Nominations: From Lily James, Zendaya, All the Way To Squid Game! Check Out the Complete List of Nominees of 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandra Oh (@iamsandraohinsta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)