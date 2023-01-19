Ghostface is back, and this time in New York City as Scream VI provides for an even more haunting look. With the entirety of Manhattan a playground now, the trailer hints at a deeper network for Ghostface and sees our new band be threatened in a way that will push them to the limit. Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere and more, Scream VI releases in theatres on March 10, 2023. Scream VI Teaser Trailer: Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera Are Haunted by A New Ghostface as the Killer Returns on Halloween (Watch Video).

Watch the Haunting Trailer for Scream VI:

