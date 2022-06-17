The Scream movie franchise is set to return with another movie titled Scream 6. Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra have been cast for the upcoming movie. Neve Campbell said she would not be returning as Sidney Prescott but Emma Roberts is rumoured to star in the Scream 6. In an interview with Dread Central, she stated that she felt she was not done with Scream yet. Scream 6: Neve Campbell Confirmed to Not Return as Sidney Prescott, Actress Says 'I Love You' to Fans.

Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra have been cast in ‘SCREAM 6’. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/GW50EWU0N2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 16, 2022

