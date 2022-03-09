Months after its release, we have gotten a new look at one of the concept arts from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it is quite interesting to say the least. This concept art by artist Andrew Kim sees Deadpool fighting with Proxima Midnight. Not sure if this was actually intended to be a part of the movie considering Midnight was killed off in Avengers: Endgame. Nevertheless, it's interesting to see.

Check Out The Concept Art Below:

Deadpool fights Proxima Midnight in official #ShangChi concept art 🎨 Andrew Kim pic.twitter.com/Xnj36hAAfN — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 7, 2022

