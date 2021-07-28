The makers of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings have shared yet another action-packed promo of the film. Lead actor, Simu Liu can be seen fighting the odds to live up to his father's legacy.

The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Tony Leung as Shang-Chi's father and the leader of the Ten Rings, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan.

Check Out The Promo Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)