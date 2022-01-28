Simu Liu took to Twitter to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated. He narrated how he lost his grandparents to Covid because they were not vaccinated. he also told how he did not get any adverse symptoms when he contacted covid only because he was double-vaccinated. He urged the media to not support anti-vaccine opinions.

I lost my grandparents to COVID last year. They were still waiting for their vaccines. I'm fortunate to have been double-vaccinated and boosted when I got COVID 2 weeks ago. Felt like a cold. The media needs to stop spotlighting opinions that are not rooted in facts or science. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 28, 2022

