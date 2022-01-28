Simu Liu took to Twitter to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated. He narrated how he lost his grandparents to Covid because they were not vaccinated. he also told how he did not get any adverse symptoms when he contacted covid only because he was double-vaccinated. He urged the media to not support anti-vaccine opinions.

Check Out The Post Below:

