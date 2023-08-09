The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has definitely made it difficult for studios to carry on productions as actors rally themselves to strikes to demand for a better pay and working conditions; however, it looks like Paramount has found a way to shoot Sonic the Hedgehog 3 amidst this. The film is currently set to begin shooting in September without actors as director Jeff Fowler might use the stand ins for the animated characters to shoot as much as possible and try meet its December, 2024, release date. This is reportedly set to continue until the strike ends and a better deal for the actors has been reached. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Set for December 20, 2024 Release As Smurfs Animated Musical Gets Pushed Forward to 2025.

Check Out the Tweet:

BREAKING: #SonicMovie3 is preparing to begin shooting scenes without actors in September if SAG-AFTRA does not receive a fair deal from Hollywood to end the strike. These will likely be scenes that only involve CG characters. #SonicNews — Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic the Hedgehog Community (@sonicstadium) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)