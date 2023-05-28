Indian Spidey fans! The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, is all set to swing into theaters on June 1st, and advance bookings have officially opened across the country. What's even more thrilling is that the film will be released in a whopping ten languages, catering to diverse audiences nationwide. From Hindi to Tamil, Telugu to Bengali, fans can experience the web-slinging adventure in their preferred language, making it a truly inclusive cinematic experience. Shubman Gill, the talented cricketer, has lent his voice for the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Adding a touch of excitement to the highly anticipated film, Gill's voiceover work will bring the beloved superhero to life for Indian audiences. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to Release a Day Early in Indian Theatres.

