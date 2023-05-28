Indian Spidey fans! The highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, is all set to swing into theaters on June 1st, and advance bookings have officially opened across the country. What's even more thrilling is that the film will be released in a whopping ten languages, catering to diverse audiences nationwide. From Hindi to Tamil, Telugu to Bengali, fans can experience the web-slinging adventure in their preferred language, making it a truly inclusive cinematic experience. Shubman Gill, the talented cricketer, has lent his voice for the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Adding a touch of excitement to the highly anticipated film, Gill's voiceover work will bring the beloved superhero to life for Indian audiences. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to Release a Day Early in Indian Theatres.
Check Out The Latest News Here:
‘SPIDER-MAN’ ADVANCE BOOKINGS START IN INDIA… Get ready to enter the incredible world of #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse… #SpiderMan is the first #Hollywood film that will release in 10 languages in #India on 1 June 2023.
Cricketer #ShubmanGill is the voice behind the #Indian… pic.twitter.com/UNK0b01Dfa
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2023
