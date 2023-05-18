Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Thursday announced that the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will make its debut in Indian theatres on June 1, a day earlier than its planned release in the US. A sequel to 2018 blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated feature will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali, the studio said in a press release. Fast X Movie Review: Vin Diesel's Overstuffed and Messy Action Film Is Made Bearable by Jason Momoa's Charismatic Villain (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, said the interest and excitement among Indian fans for the movie has been overwhelming. "To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we've decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages," he added. Modern Love Chennai Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Ritu Varma and Ashok Selvan’s Anthology Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

For the film's Hindi and Punjabi dubbed versions, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, called Pavitr Prabhakar. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set over a year after the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, is unexpectedly approached by his love interest Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) to complete a mission to save every universe of Spider-People from the Spot, who could cause a catastrophic disaster.

He encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. The movie's English voice cast also includes Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac. It is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham are the writers.

