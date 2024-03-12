Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, also the captain of Gujarat Titans, appeared to be in a cheerful mood in a newly-surfaced video on X (formerly known as Twitter). The 24-year-old is seen spending quality time with his family, playing card games around the table. The fun clip of the young star cricketer was shared by several Twitter handles, one user stating, “A CARD GAME WITH FAMILY IS A MUST WHEN YOU ARE IN PUNJAB . We play Bhabho. What it’s called in your region? [sic]” Other netizen comments, “The game they are playing is Bhabho or Bhabhi called Getaway in English [sic].”

In the recently concluded five-match Test series between India and England, Shubman Gill contributed significantly to India’s emphatic series victory. The right-handed batsman, along with Team India captain Rohit Sharma, played a crucial knock in the fifth Test match in Dharamsala. Shubman scored a brilliant century, his fourth in his Test career to seal the fate for the visiting England side. Shubman Gill Scores His Third Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Watch Video of Shubman Gill Playing Cards With His Family:

A CARD GAME WITH FAMILY IS A MUST WHEN YOU ARE IN PUNJAB ❤️. We play Bhabho. What it’s called in your region? pic.twitter.com/xlHKj0xRnZ — Khushpreet Singh Aulakh (@kp_khushpreet) March 11, 2024

