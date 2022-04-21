The sequels of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will see a major delay in its theatrical releases. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part 1 will now hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, whereas Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part 2 will release on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part 1 & Part 2 New Release Dates

BREAKING: #SpiderMan: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Parts 1 & 2 have been officially delayed... Part 1 will now release on June 2, 2023 Part 2 will now release on March 29, 2024 More details: https://t.co/VK9RB428EW pic.twitter.com/IMaoCJVS5K — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 21, 2022

