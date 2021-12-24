Spider-Man No Way Home is absolutely flying high since it has released on the theatres. The movie after excellently running for a week has collected Rs 189.69 crore in India. The Marvel film has definitely set fire at the ticket window with its growing success.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#SpiderMan will cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Fri]… Will it hit DOUBLE CENTURY, is to be seen… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.40 cr, Wed 8.70 cr, Thu 8.50 cr. Total: ₹ 148.07 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 189.69 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)