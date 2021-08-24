Spider-Man No Way Home trailer might have leaked online even before it was scheduled to release, but the true fans of the franchise made sure they watch the trailer when it is released officially. The day arrived today (August 24) and people were impressed by what Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and the team had in store for all the fans.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the trailer and expressed their excitement to watch the film. While some praised Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, others loved the crazy twist the film will offer. People are also excited about Doctor Ock's reentry into the franchise.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Wouldn't That Be Crazy?

If all 3 Spider-Men show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then I think I’ll literally scream in the theaters. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 24, 2021

Hilarious

In celebration of doctor octopus comeback in Spider-Man: No Way Home, let me bring back this behind the scene footage pic.twitter.com/pXIHBnZiRj — Deezie (@dereactivator) August 24, 2021

Indeed

An Eerie Feeling?

after 17 years, Alfred Molina is back as doctor octopus #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/vsYYznC0pF — 𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 ‎ (@ilianacucu) August 24, 2021

Magic Of Marvel

Literal Chills

i got chills from this part in the new #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/2dVfR6PCjs — DitzyFlama  (@DitzyFlama) August 24, 2021

We All Are

#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer doctor strange is in his dad era and im here for it pic.twitter.com/dJA3MRPaFJ — ً bri! ★ what if...? (@MULTIJUNEB) August 24, 2021

Every Spider-Man Fan RN

