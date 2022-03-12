Squid Game star HoYeon Jung recently attended the AFI Awards as her hit show was being honoured there. Jung was photographed alongside stars like Meryl Streep, Andrew Garfield and Margaret Qualley which is quite great to see. Jung received fame after she portrayed the role of Sae-byeok on Squid Game.

Check Out The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Fans were sent into a frenzy as many were excited to see Jung interact with such huge Hollywood stars. Majority of fans took to Twitter to share their excitement of Meryl Streep, Andrew Garfield and Margaret Qualley posing with Jung for a photo. You can check out some of the reactions below.

The Photo Has Become Quite Iconic...

meryl Streep and hoyeon jung oh my god pic.twitter.com/io9cd8UhgF — mar (@catebismyfav) March 11, 2022

Meryl Streep's Smile is Everything!

when Meryl Streep told Hoyeon at the sag awards "I'm happy to see you alive" she wasn't lying pic.twitter.com/UI7Y5YsY4i — jenn nightingale🌱🧚🏻‍♀️ (@m0de1ina) March 11, 2022

THE PHOTO DOES CAUSE QUITE OF A HYPE!

OMG HOYEON AND MERYL !!!!! pic.twitter.com/dYMXqccSSn — bambi ✿ ᵕ̈ (@thewildsbambi) March 12, 2022

Hoyeon Has Come Quite Far...

Two GOATS Standing Next To Each Other...

Hoyeon Jung with Meryl Streep today at the AFIs. I would have that smile too if I was next to G O A T#MerylStreep #hoyeonjung#AFI #GOAT pic.twitter.com/mFYxvtYjpa — Tory Arias (@ImToryArias) March 11, 2022

You Best Believe The Photo Is Real!

ANDREW GARFIELD WITH LEE JUNG-JAE AND HOYEON JUNG ???? OMFG pic.twitter.com/N2tUb4VnPN — sam | tick, tick…boom! era (@samsgarfield) March 11, 2022

Squid Game and Spider-Man Crossover When?

HOYEON N ANDREW TOGETHER OMG pic.twitter.com/uV7Xu4ppAs — thinker hoyeon 💭 (@thinkhoyeon) March 11, 2022

