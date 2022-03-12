Squid Game star HoYeon Jung recently attended the AFI Awards as her hit show was being honoured there. Jung was photographed alongside stars like Meryl Streep, Andrew Garfield and Margaret Qualley which is quite great to see. Jung received fame after she portrayed the role of Sae-byeok on Squid Game. 

Check Out The Photos Below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Fans were sent into a frenzy as many were excited to see Jung interact with such huge Hollywood stars. Majority of fans took to Twitter to share their excitement of Meryl Streep, Andrew Garfield and Margaret Qualley posing with Jung for a photo. You can check out some of the reactions below.

The Photo Has Become Quite Iconic...

Meryl Streep's Smile is Everything!

THE PHOTO DOES CAUSE QUITE OF A HYPE!

Hoyeon Has Come Quite Far...

Two GOATS Standing Next To Each Other...

You Best Believe The Photo Is Real!

Squid Game and Spider-Man Crossover When?

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)