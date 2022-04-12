The excitement for the release of the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer was quite high, and as expected it delivered what it promised. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and the other cast return for a ride of a lifetime as they travel to the upside-down. Chaos is about to take place and the gang is ready for war.

Soon after the trailer was released, the internet was abuzz with praises for it. From speculations to excitement to seeing Eleven and the gang, netizens talked about it all. It sure made it clear that fans are excited to watch the 4th season and the trailer and only made them more enthusiastic about its arrival.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Ditto!

Agreed!

True!

every stranger things fan after watching the trailer #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/9pdz85bQ6w — emma | stranger things 4!! (@strangervision) April 12, 2022

The Main Girl!

"without you we can't win this war" MY SISTER IS COMING BACK TO SAVE EVERYONE AGAIN THAT'S MY MAIN GIRL #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/UrnJn7wwKw — r (@elswraith) April 12, 2022

We Got The Chills!

no okay but this villain looks so evil im so ready for this season #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/THMBmSfwAK — dely 🌱 (@gnfflower) April 12, 2022

True!

This is gonna be the most badass comical group ever.#StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/tpDimrTQ3F — Al (@ramscollar) April 12, 2022

Sobbing And How!

The Upside Down

we’re really GOING going to the upside down this season thfncjjdkd #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/aZcrSKMWtY — ken (@wandaslizzie) April 12, 2022

