While the casting for Superman: Legacy has just begun, it looks like James Gunn might be already leaning towards an actor to play the Man of Steel in the movie. Pierson Fodé is the actor who reportedly seems to be in the running to play Clark Kent/Superman, and the actor is best known for starring in The Man From Toronto and Animal Kingdom. Superman Legacy: James Gunn Wants the DC Superhero to Have ‘All the Humanity and Somebody Who You Want to Give a Hug’.

Check Out the Reports:

Pierson Fodé may be in the running to play Superman in James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’. (Source: https://t.co/JKLJIfRER5) pic.twitter.com/XvjvT7yJyz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)