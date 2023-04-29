Filmmaker James Gunn said that his upcoming DC Studios movie, Superman: Legacy hasn't found its leading man just yet but the production is considering "some really great choices." On the red carpet for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, MCU actors, Pom Klementieff and Will Poulter also teased whether or not they'd join the director for his upcoming DC movie. Gunn said exactly what he is looking for his Clark Kent, reports Variety. "The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he's also an alien," Gunn told Variety's Marc Malkin. "It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug." Superman - Legacy: James Gunn Shares Script of Upcoming DC Film As Pre-Production Begins!

As for whether or not Gunn is recruiting Guardians star Chris Pratt for the role, he said: "It's not Chris Pratt. If he was a few years younger, maybe." The DC Studios co-head announced in December that he was writing the upcoming feature, and in March he was then confirmed as the 'Superman: Legacy' director. He recently revealed that "costumes, production design and more are now up and running." Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the 'Guardians' movies, said that she's talking to Gunn about crossing over to DC world. "We've had conversations and were making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet." She has her eye on one character, but said she can't reveal who it is a" just that she's always "thought the character was fucking cool." Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Expresses His Desire to Work With RRR Star NTR Jr.

Though Klementieff may be joining Gunn for Superman: Legacy, MCU newcomer Poulter intends to stay with Marvel. He revealed he hasn't even thought about auditioning as Gunn's Superman. "Not until just now," chuckled Poulter. "No, I'm very grateful to be in this for the period of time that I am. Grateful for that alone." Directed by Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theatres next week. The latest Marvel film stars Pratt, Klementieff, Poulter, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Iwuji, Maria Bakalova and Elizabeth Debicki.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2023 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).