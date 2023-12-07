Time Magazine recently named Taylor Swift as its person of the year, just a week after Spotify announced her as the most-played artist on their platform. The 33-year-old Swift emerged among nine finalists, competing alongside figures like Barbie and King Charles III before ultimately securing the title. The "Black Space" singer also holds the title of the world’s fifth most powerful woman, surpassing Beyoncé and Rihanna in Forbes' annual ranking. Elon Musk has now extended his congratulations to the singer for her achievement. Taylor Swift Named Time Magazine's Person Of The Year For 2023 (View Pic),

Elon Musk Congratulates Taylor Swift:

Elon Musk congratulates Taylor Swift on being named TIME’s Person of the Year: “Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol.” pic.twitter.com/YKg7IBMNVd — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 7, 2023

