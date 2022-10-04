Barry Keoghan recently revealed that he actually auditioned for The Riddler prior to getting cast as Joker in The Batman. After sending an audition tape for the role that went to Paul Dano, he was reportedly called to join the film as the Joker. After being featured at the end of the movie and having a deleted scene released, Keoghan has shared his audition tape for Edward Nashton. The Batman: New Look at Barry Keoghan's Joker Revealed in a Deleted Scene From Robert Pattinson's DC Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

Barry Keoghan’s audition for The Riddler in ‘THE BATMAN’ before he was cast as Joker. pic.twitter.com/S4LBKMxdn0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 3, 2022

