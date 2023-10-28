Netflix has released the trailer for The Killer, offering more insight into David Fincher's latest movie. The film stars Michael Fassbender, a contract killer and a consummate professional, a master of disguise, as he seeks vengeance against those who have grievously wronged him. The full-length trailer reveals a crucial plot point that sends 'The Killer's' orderly life into a tailspin. The movie features Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and others in prominent roles. It will be released in select theaters on November 10 and on Netflix. The Killer Teaser: Michael Fassbender Needs To ‘Stick to the Plan’ in This Chilling First Look of Netflix’s Upcoming Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Trailer Of The Killer:

