In a desert far away, there’s chaos, love, loss and possibly, aliens. Yes, you heard us right, ALIENS!!! The movie Asteroid City is headlined by Wes Anderson regular Jason Schwartzman and stars Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston and Edward Norton in key roles. However, the new poster of the movie recently released and it is way too different. See for yourself if you don't believe us. Apart from these actors, the film also stars Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Jeff Goldblum. The movie is based in a fictional American desert town in the 1950s and one day some unexpected events occur, leading to chaos and potentially world-altering consequences. Asteroid City Trailer: Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks’ Multi-Starrer Comedy Sees Lives Disrupted When Aliens Arrive in Town (Watch Video).

Check Out The New Poster Here:

New poster for Wes Anderson’s next film ‘ASTEROID CITY’. pic.twitter.com/lkSAWEK3kH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 10, 2023

