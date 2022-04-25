Robert Eggers so far has made period pieces with each of his films tones complimenting the particular timeline very well. Recently in an interview when asked about making movies set in modern times, Eggers said "No, thank you." He states that he finds every other time period interesting rather than the one we are living in right now. The Northman Movie Review: Alexander Skarsgård – Robert Eggers’ Viking Film Receives Positive Response From Critics.

Check Out The Full Quote Below:

#TheNorthman director Robert Eggers on making films set in modern times “No thank you” (via @GQMagazine) pic.twitter.com/kMejUuPq6E — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 23, 2022

