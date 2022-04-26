Sony at Cinemacon officially confirmed that Venom 3 is being developed alongside a long list of other Marvel movies. This will be Sony's first trilogy in their Spider-Man Universe of Marvel Characters. Currently no details on the project are available. Alongside Venom 3, they are also developing Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter. Venom Let There Be Carnage Movie Review: Tom Hardy’s Spider-Man Spin-Off is Entertaining, Weird and Flawed! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)