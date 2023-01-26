The We Have a Ghost trailer is finally out and it is a promising horror comedy arriving on Netflix. The film features David Harbour and Anthony Mackie in major role. The project hails from Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon. The We Have a Ghost premiere only on Netflix on Friday, February 24. And He’s Coming! Jim Jefferies’ New Stand-Up Special Coming Up Next Month on Netflix.

The We Have a Ghost Trailer

His name is Ernest. He comes with the house. We Have a Ghost starring David Harbour, Jahi Winston and Anthony Mackie arrives on Netflix February 24. pic.twitter.com/03CjpTdyK9 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 26, 2023

