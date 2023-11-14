Following the resounding success of Wednesday Season 1, fans can rejoice as the creators gear up for an encore. With critical acclaim showered upon the debut season, led by the talented Jenna Ortega, reports confirm that Season 2 is on the horizon. According to Deadline, production is slated to commence in late April 2024, promising a continuation of the captivating narrative that enthralled audiences. Wednesday 2: Emma Myers Thinks Jenna Ortega’s Character Needs a ‘Season Of Singleness’.

See Latest Update About Wednesday 2 Here:

Season 2 of ‘Wednesday’ is aiming to start production around late April, Deadline reports. pic.twitter.com/XqI6EHCR2e — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 14, 2023

