Actress Emma Myers has discussed the direction she thinks Wednesday season 2 should take. In a new interview, the actress portraying Enid Sinclair shared her thoughts on possible romance between Enid and Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, reports aceshowbiz.com. The 20-year-old actress was asked by Variety whether or not she's seen posts about Wenclair, Wednesday and Enid's ship name, on the Internet. "I'm not on Twitter, and I'm not really on social media very much, but my sisters find it amusing to send me stuff. Fan art, tweets talking about it," she responded. "My Instagram comments are flooded with it, and so are my DMs. So yeah, I have seen it." Wednesday Season 2: Netflix Announces Renewal of Jenna Ortega's Hit Series Through Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' (Watch Video).

As for a potential romance between Wednesday and Enid, whose dynamic charmed viewers, Emma said: "Anything is possible." She continued: "We haven't really spoken about direction at all, so I don't really know what the game plan is for anything," referring to the possible direction the show writers could take. "As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she's got to lay it off for a little bit," Emma elaborated more. Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Shows Love to a Fan Holding Lesbian Flag at CCXP 2022 (Watch Viral Video).

"I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that." Emma first learned that "Wednesday" had been renewed for a second season when she was in a van with colleagues from an upcoming Netflix film she's starring in. "They emailed me, and I was like, 'Oh, cool,' " she recalled, "I wasn't allowed to tell anybody yet, so I couldn't have said anything to anybody who was in the van with me. But I mean, I felt it coming. I feel like all of us felt it coming."Previously, Emma's co-star Jenna said that she thinks her character in Wednesday is a gay icon. Fans have also speculated that Wednesday may actually be queer or asexual herself. On top of that, Ortega said she doubts Wednesday will date Xavier (Percy White Hynes) in season 2.

