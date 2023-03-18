Zachary Levi has neither confirmed nor denied that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have a sequel in James Gunn's planned DC universe. Levi on Twitter used his wit and replied to curious fans' queries with regards to the film's post credits scenes and his superhero future. Check it out. Shazam Fury of the Gods: Warner Bros Leaks Major Superhero Cameo in Zachary Levi's Film in the New TV Promo (SPOILER ALERT).

'Ummm'

Never gonna lead to anything?? Ummm, says who?? 🙃 https://t.co/Kvfk0O5XOx — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 17, 2023

'Box Office'

It’s all gonna come down to box office, bubba. Just like every other movie ever made. 😉 So, let’s encourage folks to go treat themselves to a night out at the movies watching @ShazamMovie, then there won’t be a bummer to worry about. 🤗 https://t.co/xRPMoehYCw — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 17, 2023

'Terrible Place'

Hate to tell YOU, my friend, but James said nothing of the sort. That’s all conjecture coming from the peanut gallery of toxicity. A terrible place, really. Might I suggest spending less time in those waters, and more in searching for truth. It’s a wonderful endeavor. 🤗 https://t.co/OHfS9dEzy8 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 17, 2023

