Lilly Collins arrived at the premiere of her upcoming film Windfall alongside husband/director Charles McDowell. She was also joined by her co-stars Jesse Plemons and Jason Segel. The movie sees a couple return from a vacation only to see someone robbing it. Windfall releases on Netflix on March 18, 2022.

Check Out The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)