With DC Studios CEO James Gunn has revealed that director Zack Snyder recently contacted him to express support about his upcoming DCU slate. Calling him a "great guy" and revealing that the Man of Steel director is very happy with the "world building" he is doing now at Netflix, Gunn and Snyder have previously worked together on his Dawn of the Dead remake, for which Gunn even wrote the script. While Snyder's time at DC was short lived, it surely is great to see him supporting the new upcoming universe. James Gunn's DC Lineup: Batman, Superman, Green Lantern and More - Check Out All Movies and Series Part of 'Chapter 1 - Gods & Monsters' (Watch Video).

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet:

He contacted me to express his support about my choices. He’s a great guy. Again, he seems really happy with the massive world building he’s doing now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)