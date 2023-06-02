Recently, Zendaya treated her Instagram followers with glimpses of her beach getaway with Tom Holland. In one captivating snapshot, Holland can be seen submerged just below the water's surface, playfully forming a heart shape with his hands. Zendaya further enhanced the romantic gesture by adding a red heart emoji in the center of his hand sign. The second photo captures the Spider-Man star standing on the rocky shoreline, with the vast ocean serving as a picturesque backdrop. With a warm smile, Holland posed for the camera, radiating joy. Tom Holland Birthday Special: From Spider-Man to The Devil All the Time, Ranking 5 of the Actor's Best Performances That Show Off His Range!.

Check Out The Picture Of Zendaya and Tom Holland On A Romantic Gateway:

Tom Holland (Photo Credits: Instagram/Zendaya)