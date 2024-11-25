Tom Holland has given fans a glimpse into his romantic date night with girlfriend Zendaya. The couple stepped out in Boston to try Bero, Holland’s new non-alcoholic beer brand. The Spider-Man star shared a series of photos and videos on his Instagram Stories, showing off their fun-filled outing. In one of the photos captured by the actor, Zendaya is seen sitting at a table with the drink in front of her. She looked effortlessly chic in a red top, a gold neckpiece and a casual makeup look, with her hair styled in a bun. Holland launched Bero in October, following his decision to quit drinking in January 2022. Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Planning to Get Married After Years of Dating – Reports.

Zendaya’s Adorable New Photo Clicked By Boyfriend Tom Holland

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@tomholland2013)

The Cute Duo of Hollywood

Zendaya in Tom Holland’s latest instagram story post! pic.twitter.com/T5Vo9N8jYm — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) November 25, 2024

Tom Holland Captured By His Ladylove

Tom Holland videographed by Zendaya. pic.twitter.com/JCbhwRR1cj — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) November 25, 2024

