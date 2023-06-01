One of the biggest movie stars of his generation, Tom Holland has constantly wowed us with his acting capabilities. Being completely devoted to his roles in the best way possible, Holland will give it his all everytime and play characters that go out of his comfort zone. While some don’t exactly stick at times, his work still remains influential in a way and having seen this actor grow up with his work – it surely has been a treat. Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya Is in Works, Confirms Producer Amy Pascal.

Holland’s filmography is definitely impressive given the amount of work he has put in over the years. Either it be playing a superhero or having him give in a dramatic turn, Holland’s work always remains impressive in the best way possible. So, to celebrate the actor’s 27th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his roles that show off his range.

Lucas (The Impossible)

The Impossible was Holland’s big break and the actor did not disappoint at all. Based on a real-life disaster during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Holland plays the role of Lucas in the movie and delivers a heart-wrenching performance. Acting alongside greats like Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor, Holland still managed to standout.

Ian Lightfoot (Onward)

Pixar’s Onward is a story about two brothers trying to find a magical item so they could spend a few moments with their late father. Voicing Ian Lightfoot in the movie, Holland delivers some great emotions and makes for an engaging character where Ian’s story will definitely have you wiping some tears away at the end.

Brother Diarmuid (Pilgrimage)

Focusing on monks who in order to deliver an ancient relic to Rome decide to go on a dangerous journey, Pilgrimage is an interesting watch. However, what’s more interesting is Holland in here who portrays Brother Diarmuid in the film and he really elevates this movie. Even though there is limited dialogue in here with a lot of it being Gaelic, Holland rises up to the challenge.

Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

A lot of actors have added their own twist and turns to Spider-Man, but Holland brought forward that curiosity of a high-schooler to him that was missing so much. Having played the character so many times now, Holland really has come into his own as Peter Parker, and his journey is one of the bests in the MCU.

Arvin Russell (The Devil All the Time)

A crime-drama set in the 1950s southern USA, The Devil All the Time packs in many great performances. The most shocking here comes from Holland of course who dives into a more darker side portraying Arvin Russell, a man seeking out revenge. It's definitely a great form to see Tom in and here is hoping he does take more roles like this.

Tom Holland is easily a great talent and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we end the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

