It was a few days back when Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the trailer of Honsla Rakh. Now, on September 30, he teased fans with Chanel No 5 song from the Punjabi flick. In the track, we see the leads Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Sonam Bajwa dancing to the desi beats. Not to miss, Shehnaaz is a surprise package.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)