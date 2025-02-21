‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Rakhi Sawant, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani Summoned for These Dates by Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who made guest appearances on India's Got Talent, has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the ongoing controversy involving a "parental sex" comment on Samay Raina's show. YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, who were also part of the contentious episode that sparked public outcry, have been asked to record their statements as well. Yashasvi Yadav, IG of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, confirmed that Rakhi has been called to appear on February 27. Rakhi, who now resides in Dubai, will return to Mumbai to record the statement. Meanwhile, Ashish and Ranveer are set to appear on February 24. Ranveer Allahbadia-India’s Got Latent Controversy: Government Issues Advisory to OTT Platforms After Alleged Publication of Obscene, Pornographic Content; Directs Strict Adherence to Indian Laws.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Sents Summons to Rakhi Sawant Over 'India's Got Latent' Row

India's Got Latent case | Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell sent a summons to Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant has been called by Maharashtra Cyber ​​to record her statement on February 27. On 24th February, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahabadia were called to record their statements. Samay… — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

Rakhi Sawant on 'India's Got Latent' - Watch Video

