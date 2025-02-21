‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Rakhi Sawant, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani Summoned for These Dates by Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Rakhi Sawant, Ranveer Allahbadi and Ashish Chanchlani have been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell amid the ongoing row surrounding Samay Raina's 'India's Got Talent' show.

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who made guest appearances on India's Got Talent, has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the ongoing controversy involving a "parental sex" comment on Samay Raina's show. YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, who were also part of the contentious episode that sparked public outcry, have been asked to record their statements as well. Yashasvi Yadav, IG of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, confirmed that Rakhi has been called to appear on February 27. Rakhi, who now resides in Dubai, will return to Mumbai to record the statement. Meanwhile, Ashish and Ranveer are set to appear on February 24. Ranveer Allahbadia-India’s Got Latent Controversy: Government Issues Advisory to OTT Platforms After Alleged Publication of Obscene, Pornographic Content; Directs Strict Adherence to Indian Laws.

