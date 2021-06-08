Netflix shared a new poster from Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram. The actor looks amazing in a red suit and is all about the swag. The makers announced the the audio of the film is now out for the audience to enjoy.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

A new poster of #JagameThandhiramOnNetflix, June 18 pic.twitter.com/x0gWEkHSlB — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)