The agency of Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Hye-sung have confirmed that the two have ended their relationship. SM C&C issued a statement citing that the two recently broke up. The statement also read, “They will remain as reliable sources of support who give each other strength going forward.”

Jun Hyun-Moo And Lee Hye-Sung Part Ways

Jun Hyun Moo And Lee Hye Sung's Agency Confirms They Have Broken Uphttps://t.co/9Xac1md0yV pic.twitter.com/lEiTWA4E05 — Soompi (@soompi) February 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)