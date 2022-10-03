Kajol has teamed up with veteran actress-director Revathy for the film Salaam Venky. The makers have announced the film’s release date, a movie ‘inspired from an incredible true story’. The film is all set to be released in theatres on December 9. Salaam Venky: Kajol and Revathy Team Up for a New Film, Shoot Begins.

Salaam Venky Release Date

