Actress Kajol took to Twitter and announced she's collaborating with director Revathy for a new film. The movie is titled as Salaam Venky. She shared pictures from the muharat as the shoot commences. Kajol wrote, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you❤️#Revathy @isinghsuraj @Shra2309 @BliveProd @Take23Studios #varshakukreja pic.twitter.com/dW93VYgVOc — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 11, 2022

